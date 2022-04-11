The best technical jackets provide weather protection and warmth and don’t let you overheat when you’re hard-charging up a 14er. And the best of the best do so without polluting the places you love. The outdoor industry is pushing the envelope when it comes to reducing pollution and boosting performance at the same time.

After getting busted for shedding fleecy microplastics and owning the fact outdoor gear contributes to environmental pollution, brands have stepped up and made marked improvements. What follows is a roundup of some of the best technical jackets you can shop now, as well as some upcoming drops. They’re guaranteed to work as hard as you do to push your adventures to new heights.

