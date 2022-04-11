1. Black Diamond Dawn Patrol Shell shop now

The tech: Green Theme Technologies EMPEL

When water soaks into your jacket instead of beading and rolling off, you get wet. But the treatment that makes water bead up and roll away, called Durable Water Repellent, or DWR, is historically one of the most environmentally harmful elements of technical outdoor clothing. The carcinogenic flurocarbon-based chemicals in DWR wear off your jacket or pants and bioaccumulate in the environment. GTT’s Empel gives clothing the same water repellency without PFAS/PFCs, and it takes no water to make it. The treatment is permanent and repels stains. Look for Empel in Black Diamond, TREW, Stoney Creek, and Artilect gear.

In addition to being highly sustainable, EMPEL delivers the highest water repellency and longest lasting protection available. It encapsulates every fiber inside a yarn with a molecular protective polymer that creates a barrier. That prevents mud, coffee, and other stains from sticking to fabrics. That also extends the usable life cycle of EMPEL-treated clothing, which further reduces the energy needed to launder fabrics, keeping gear in service longer.

[$200; blackdiamondequipment.com]

