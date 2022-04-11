2. VOORMI Sportsman’s Two-Pocket HoodieShop now
The tech: VOORMI Core Construction
VOORMI’s Core Construction melds a membrane into single-layer apparel, like a baselayer. Because there are no layers or glue to bond fabric to the membrane, Core Construction clothing is comfortable, breathable, soft, and silent…with weather protection.
The VOORMI Sportsman’s Two-Pocket Hoodie shirt has been fully overhauled. It already had the tightest and strongest water-repelling wool. Now, it’s been integrated with a wind- and water-resistant membrane. The hoodie has high and low kangaroo pockets for under-wader accessibility and a full-volume hood. VOORMI’s Upland Pullover, a fine gauge sweater, will also protect you from wind and rain. These new Core Construction pieces are coming soon!
