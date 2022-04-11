3. Goldwin Mobility Packable Jacket SHOP NOW

The tech: Goldwin Natural Dye

Japanese heritage brand Goldwin is known for innovations that reflect the brand’s deep commitment to sustainability. In this vein, they recently released a line of Mobility windbreaker jackets, coats, and caps. All are made with 100 percent recycled nylon and dyed naturally with plant waste: yellow from onions, clay and khaki from olives, blue from indigo, and an earthy black from bamboo charcoal. The collection’s recycled synthetic shell material is water-repellent and breathable, but tough enough to handle an unexpected squall, making the Mobility Packable Jacket a workhorse in your wardrobe.

[$260; goldwin-sports.com]

