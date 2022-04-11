4. Picture Demain MT and Folder Jackets

The tech: 25k/20k Xpore membrane

Historically, technical ski jackets have used environmentally harmful ingredients. Until recently, every waterproof breathable membrane on the market was made with chemical solvents, and even jackets with fabric made from recycled plastic bottles depended on climate-change-contributing fossil fuels for manufacturing. In order to have high-tech outerwear, skiers, hikers, and other outdoor lovers had to dress in clothing that harms their beloved landscapes.

Then, Picture introduced the Demain Jacket, a technical shell with an eco-friendly fabric and membrane that matched the performance of any other technical jacket but with a notably lower carbon footprint. The Demain—French for “tomorrow” is made from biosourced polyester, which comes from 59 percent sugarcane waste woven with 42 percent recycled polyester stretch. It’s one of the first bio-based materials to hit the technical outerwear market.

The new 25k/20k Xpore membrane uses mechanical stretching instead of chemicals to make a jacket or pants waterproof and breathable. The result is the first solvent-free, PFC-free membrane that also happens to be half the weight of other waterproof breathables, lightening the load on you—and the planet.

[picture-organic-clothing.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!