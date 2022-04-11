5. Artilect Divide Fusion Stretch Hoodie learn more

The tech: ALLIED/Fuze ExpeDRY

Down insulation is the warmest, lightest, most compressible insulation in the world. It’s also a renewable, biodegradable insulation that’s mostly a byproduct of the food industry, and it doesn’t shed microplastics like synthetics. But when down gets wet, it compacts and loses its ability to insulate. Even down that’s been treated with DWR doesn’t fluff back up once it’s been soaked without a session in a dryer.

ExpeDRY not only reduces the time it takes down to dry, but it also helps down keep its loft when you wear it in wet weather. The treatment permanently bonds non-ionic gold nanoparticles to each down cluster, which increases down’s ability to evaporate water at a molecular level—no dryer required.

Try it in Artilect’s Divide Fusion Stretch Hoodie, due out in fall 2022. The high-performance insulating layer offers next-level moisture management and thermoregulation with ExpeDRY, Lavalan Sport European Wool, and Primaloft BIO Silver Active insulations and fabrics.

[$380; artilect.studio]

