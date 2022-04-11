6. Forloh Solair Technical Hoodie Shop Now

The tech: Forloh Sol Air Brrr Pro

Looking for a top you can hunt, fish, hike, and climb in? Forloh felt there wasn’t a good option, natural or synthetic, that was cooling, sweat wicking, fast drying, and odor neutralizing. So they developed Brrr Pro, a cooling performance fabric. Its fibers are embedded with micro-cooling minerals. The shirt and hoodie keep you 3.5 degrees cooler than other cooling garments. Even if you get dunked, your soaking-wet Brrr Pro shirt will dry in 10–15 minutes.

To combat stank, the collection uses Polygiene Odor Crunch, which “crunches and cracks” odor molecules into submission, and Polygiene BioStatic Stays Fresh, which stops odors and bacteria from breeding in the first place. So you won’t stink from getting sweaty and your clothes won’t smell like a stale campfire the next day. Try it in Forloh’s UPF Hooded Longsleeve ($89) and UPF Technical Hoodie (shown).

[$149; forloh.com]

