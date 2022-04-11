7. Houdini Mono Air Houdi Shop now

The tech: Polartec Power Air

Polartec’s newest fabric technology, low-shed Polartec Power Air, encases air with a continuous yarn. That’s how fleece keeps you warm—by trapping air your body heats up. What’s unique about this fleece is that it sheds 80 percent less than other premium midlayer-weight fleecy fabrics, keeping microplastics out of the environment. The next-generation fleece is 100 percent recycled and recyclable. See it in Houdini’s four-season Mono Air Houdi. And when the hoodie has reached the end of its useful life, drop it back where you bought it and Houdini will recycle it into a new piece of clothing.

[$200; houdinisportswear.com]

