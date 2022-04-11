8. Patagonia Storm Shift Kit Learn More

The tech: Patagonia Storm Shift

Patagonia’s Storm Shift jacket and bibs are the first fully PFC-free kit that use a Gore-Tex membrane. The kit is the result of a five-year partnership between Gore and Patagonia to shift the status quo. It’s a big deal because this jacket and bib show what’s possible when it comes to reducing environmental footprint, and eliminating cancer-causing fluorinated chemicals, sometimes called the outdoor industry’s “dirty little secret,” that don’t ever disappear from the environment.

The Storm Shift kit is made with 100 percent recycled face fabric and Gore-Tex’s ePE membrane, and durable water repellent finish. Inside, a body-mapped fleece liner helps regulate body temperature even on the coldest days. Its zig-zag pattern wicks moisture and dries quickly. The self-tensioning powder skirt snaps into all Patagonia snow pants to keep out wind and snow. Patagonia is the first to use the new Gore-Tex, but other brands will follow suit soon. The new membrane advances Gore Fabrics’ goal of being free of PFCs of Environmental Concern. Look for it in fall 2022.

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!