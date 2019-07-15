



Breakthrough materials and an emphasis on balance make this year’s racquets more versatile than ever. We tested nearly a dozen and found these three to be the best.

Wilson Clash 100

The Clash’s carbon-fiber frame bends horizontally and vertically through the swing, while new geometry balances the movement and adds power. For newbies and intermediates, it feels smooth and stable—two things that rarely come in the same package.

[$249; Wilson]

Diadem Elevate Tour 98

If you’re looking for precision, the Elevate’s 16-by-20 string pattern increases ball spin, putting serves and returns where you want them. The frame’s balance helps drive shots from down low, and we loved the confidence it instilled as we rushed the net after spin serves.

[$210; diademsports.com]

Yonex VCore Pro 97

The VCore Pro is designed for seasoned players who prize power more than control—so if you pack this racquet, you’d better have the game to match. The build creates more spin and speed for a higher bounce. We used it for monster serves and bazooka baseline blasts.

[$229; yonexusa.com]

