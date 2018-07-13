Today’s tents are lighter, more innovative, and better designed than ever—no matter how you prefer to sleep outside. Here are the ones you should consider this summer, whether you’re flying solo or car camping.
Perfect Pitch
The 7 Best Tents for All Your Summer Adventures
7
More News
More from Gear
-
Chill Out With These 11 Amazing Air Conditioners
-
The Inlet Is Oru’s Lightest and Most Affordable Folding Kayak Yet
-
Replace Your Tired Old Air Conditioner With This Mighty Frigidaire Under $200
-
Make Your Bedroom a Freezer With These Cooling Products
-
72 Hours With the 2019 BMW X4 M40i
-
The Coolest Pieces of Gear We Tested This Week
-
10 Grooming Products You Should Pack for Every Road Trip
-
The New Yeti SB140 Is a Trail Machine That’s Built to Rip
-
The 7 Best Alternatives to the Instant Pot