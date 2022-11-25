Gear

2022 Holiday Gift Guide: Best Tools to Gift the Dedicated DIYer

10. Skil PWR Core 12 12-volt Compact Drill Driver and Impact Driver Kit

Unless you’re building a deck, a lightweight 12-volt driver offers plenty of punch for weekend DIY tasks. This Skil combo provides a drill driver that will put holes anywhere and set screws with precision. The three-speed and brute force of impact driver’s 1,500 inch-pounds of torque will sink 3-inch-long screws with ease. Those who chronically forget to recharge batteries can rejoice—with 25 percent of the battery’s capacity available within just five minutes on the charger. The battery is equipped with a USB-A output to keep your phone juiced on the go.

[$119; skil.com]

