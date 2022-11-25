11. Worx 20-volt Power Share Cube Vac Compact Vacuum Get it

When you cut the cord on a utility vacuum and scale down the size, it’s easier to bring the tool to the mess. From the car trunk to the junk drawer in the kitchen to drywall repair in a second-floor room, the Worx vac 7-ounce capacity is just big enough to handle quick clean-up jobs—with a three-foot hose nestled neatly on board along with the attachments, lessening the chance you’ll lose anything. The washable HEPA filter cleans the smallest particles out of the air and the rear door drops open into a trash can, which makes emptying the tool almost fun.

[$120; worx.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!