12. Craftsman V20 7¼-inch Sliding Miter Saw Kit Get it

For most DIYers a miter saw is the first step to tackling challenging projects, like molding or a deck. While accurate, these saws aren’t exactly known for easy mobility. But the 20-volt battery that powers this Craftsman saw (which will power the brand’s suite of cordless tools) means the saw weighs in at a manageable 22 pounds—easy enough to carry to wherever your next project is lurking. The 7¼ inch blade, combined with the sliding action, lets the saw cut eight inches of material at 90 degrees and five inches worth at 45 degrees. On a single charge, the battery has enough runtime to make 585 cuts through 3¼-inch wide, ½-inch thick MDF.

[$249; craftsman.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!