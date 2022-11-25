13. GearWrench 83-piece 90-tooth SAE/Metric Mechanic Tool Set Get it

Perhaps no tool category benefits from organization like a socket set. Leave things to chance to bounce around a mechanics tool chest drawer or toolbox and you can spend twice as much time looking for that half-inch socket. This GearWrench offers all the standard socket sizes you need, along with three handle sizes, all in a labeled foam insert to make finding—and returning—easy. Using the tools is fun too. The 90-tooth gearing means engaging the mechanism with the slightest 4-degree swing, which is always helpful when you’re elbow-deep in an engine.

[$320; gearwrench.com]

