14. Flex Stack Pack 3-piece Storage System Get it

Getting work and projects done around the house is easier and more enjoyable when the gear is organized. And if you can roll most of your shop to the work, even better. The Flex system is made up of a hand truck-style lower flip-top bin rolling on nine-inch diameter wheels with a handle. The top accepts Flex’s other small- and medium-style versions that click into place. It keeps your gear tidy and easy to access and move around. But unlike other wheeled systems, the Flex has accessories to mount bulky stuff like levels and extension cords to the outside of the car and under-lid storage for things like bits and blades.

[$299; flexpowertools.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!