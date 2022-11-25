15. DeWalt Atomic 20-volt Max 4½-inch Cordless Circular Saw Kit Get it

If most of what you cut is 2×4 lumber and plywood, a full-size circular saw is overkill. Packing a 20-volt battery, the DeWalt 4½-inch circular saw can slice through a 2×4 or sheet of plywood with one hand. The six-pound saw provides all the accuracy and beveling a full-size tool has, but in a smaller package that will slice through nearly 370 feet of OSB using the included five amp hour battery.

[$299; dewalt.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!