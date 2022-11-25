3. GearWrench Bolt Biter Screw Extractor Set Get it

The compact GearWrench screw extractor set can save a weekend by extracting mangled screws and seized bolts so you can move on with a project. The five drill bits hog out a hole in fasteners from ¼-inch screws up to ¾-inch bolts. Then, you can chuck the corresponding extractor bit into a drill so it bites into the hole, backing the fastener out. You can also tighten damaged screws or bolts the same way.

[$70; gearwrench.com]

