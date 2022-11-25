4. SawStop Compact Table Saw Get it

There are over 30,000 table saw injuries every year in the U.S., and the tech in the SawStop table saw can prevent most of them. Once the saw senses flesh on the tip of the blade, it recesses the cutter below the table in less than five milliseconds, resulting in barely a scratched hand instead of a severed finger. This is what pros in woodworking shops have, scaled down for the DIYer’s garage.

[From $899; sawstop.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!