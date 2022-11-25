5. Kreg Track Horse Get it

Regular saw horses are a one-trick pony. They can support material in the simplest way. But the Kreg Track Horse has a metal rail on top that supports an included auto-adjusting clamp. Pair two of the Kregs together (or use a traditional saw horse of the same height). The clamp holds work steady while you drill or cut. Or, you can slide a sacrificial wood rail over the metal one so you don’t damage your circular saw blade. A pair of arms on the side support 2x4s to make a massive work table that adjusts to different heights depending on the project.

[$180; kregtool.com]

