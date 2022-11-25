7. Gladiator Premier 41-inch Mobile Tool Workbench Get it

Most mechanic-style toolboxes stop at organization, but the Gladiator Premier 41-inch Mobile Tool Workbench has a ¾-inch-thick maple top designed to take abuse and help finish projects. The nine drawers under the 41×24½-inch top can hold everything from circular saws to a suite of wrenches, pliers, and other hand tools. Lockable casters let you roll the bench around the garage (or outside), cinch them down, and get to work with an integrated power supply.

[$1,100; gladiatorgarageworks.com]

