8. Ryobi USB Lithium Power Cutter Kit

From Amazon boxes for recycling to that impossible-to-open plastic packaging, there are plenty of reasons to have scissors in the kitchen junk drawer. Even better is the Ryobi USB Lithium Power Cutter. At just over half a pound, it replaces all the snipping with a 10-sided cutter wheel that sharpens itself as it rotates, slicing through ¼-inch-thick cardboard, plastic, carpeting, paper—you name it. And because it uses a USB, you can plug it into the wall without a bulky battery charger.

[$50; ryobitools.com]

