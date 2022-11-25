9. Ridgid 18-volt Oscillating Multi-tool Kit Get it

Strap a motor and a battery to a Leatherman and you have the versatility of this Ridgid oscillating tool. With the right blade, the adjustable speed of up to 20,000 oscillations makes cuts in everyday materials like drywall, wood, plastic, and metal that you can’t make with any other tool. Unlike older versions, switching out blades (which can get rocket hot) doesn’t require a hex wrench—but a simple pull up on the cam lever. The narrow grippy body is comfortable to hold in just about any position, even overhead. Packaged with two batteries, you can use the heavier 4.0 amp hour version in a tool that requires more runtime, like a circular saw.

[$169; homedepot.com]

