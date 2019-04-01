Battling the elements is half the fun of trail running. Make sure you gear up to win. From shades that give you a clearer view of the ground beneath your feet (Oakley’s Radar EV Path sunglasses) to an ultralight, easily packable windbreaker (Arc’teryx’s Incedo SL Jacket), we’ve rounded up some of the best trail running accessories and gear that’ll make your off-road adventure even more enjoyable. And if you want some great new sneakers, here are the best new trail running shoes we’ve tested.

The Best Trail Running Gear and Accessories