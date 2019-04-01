Battling the elements is half the fun of trail running. Make sure you gear up to win. From shades that give you a clearer view of the ground beneath your feet (Oakley’s Radar EV Path sunglasses) to an ultralight, easily packable windbreaker (Arc’teryx’s Incedo SL Jacket), we’ve rounded up some of the best trail running accessories and gear that’ll make your off-road adventure even more enjoyable. And if you want some great new sneakers, here are the best new trail running shoes we’ve tested.
Gear
The Best Trail Running Gear for Heading Out Into the Wild
6
More News
More from Gear
-
Replace Your Tired Old Air Conditioner With This Mighty Frigidaire Under $200
-
Make Your Bedroom a Freezer With These Cooling Products
-
72 Hours With the 2019 BMW X4 M40i
-
The Coolest Pieces of Gear We Tested This Week
-
10 Grooming Products You Should Pack for Every Road Trip
-
The New Yeti SB140 Is a Trail Machine That’s Built to Rip
-
The 7 Best Alternatives to the Instant Pot
-
MJ5: Surfer Kolohe Andino on His Favorite Surf Spots, Gear, and More
-
The Best Camp Stoves for Every Situation, According to a Pro