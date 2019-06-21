The Best Trail Running Gear We Saw at Outdoor Retailer

Twice each year the outdoor industry makes a communal pilgrimage to Denver, Colorado, for Outdoor Retailer. It’s here that outdoor enthusiasts of all walks of life share stories, launch new products, and learn from each other about the future of the industry – from social causes to innovative material science.

The three-day event is as chaotic as it is fun, with hordes of brands, athletes, retail buyers, and journalists swarming the convention center stocked full of new gadgets and gear. We wandered the floor all three days looking for some of the most innovate trail running gear … and here’s what we found.

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!