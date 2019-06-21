The Best Trail Running Gear We Saw at Outdoor Retailer

BioLite HeadLamp

Originally launched last year, BioLite is ready to bring the version of this running-specific headlamp to market. The biggest innovation – moving the battery to the back to reduce bounce – stays, while new upgrades are implemented, as well. This version offers long life and a more comfortable fit, so you can forget you’re wearing it all night. Not to mention that the top button is a bit larger, making it easier to use with gloves.

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!