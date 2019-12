GU Energy Cold Brew Gel

What you’ve learned to love and rely on for long runs, with much more caffeine. The GU Energy Cold Brew packs 70 grams of caffeine, helping you stay energized and awake for your long-distance endeavors. And, as with all their gel packaging, you can – and should – recycle after use.

