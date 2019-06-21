Gear

The Best Trail Running Gear We Saw at Outdoor Retailer

HOKA Speedgoat
5
Andy Cochrane 2 / 5

Hoka ONE ONE Speedgoat 4 Trail Shoes

Building on one of the best trail shoes of 2019, the Hoka ONE ONE Speedgoat 4 makes a splash – with an option for a GoreTex outer shell, a new 4-way bottom grip, and an even another option for a wider footbed. The shoe retains its light and cushioned feel, while adding elements that improve performance. Combined, this makes it the best trail running shoe I saw at the show and I’m already looking forward to testing it in the fall.

