The Best Trail Running Gear We Saw at Outdoor Retailer

Patagonia Long Haul Collection

Launched just last year, the first major update to the trail running collection from Patagonia is a huge step forward. Designed in collaboration with their athletes Clare Gallagher and Luke Nelson, the pack is designed to fit snug like a jacket, and the jacket is designed to feel like skin. Many new features help make this work, including a new zipper layout and multiple fabric blocking.

