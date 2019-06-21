The Best Trail Running Gear We Saw at Outdoor Retailer

Ruffwear Trail Runner Bowl

Are you tired of pouring water out of your bottle, onto your dogs face and then watching it fall to the ground? Yeah, me too. This simple, ultra-lightweight bowl from Ruffwear is the answer. It’s easy to stuff in your pocket and forget you even have it with you … until it’s time to re-hydrate your pup. I started carrying one a month ago and simply leave it in my running pack for whenever it’s needed. Sometimes a simple answer is best.

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!