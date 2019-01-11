If you’re going to build muscle and stay in shape, you need a steady foundation, and that starts with your feet. No matter what type of training you’re doing, from treadmill sprints to box jumps, your most demanding indoor workouts need tough, grippy shoes.

Different shoes can help you maximize your training results—and give you the extra boost you need to get through a tough workout. The shoes below have a range of features to help you do just that, including enhanced grip, extra comfort, reinforced heels, and cushioning to deal with force.

Here’s a look at some of the best shoes for your indoor workouts.