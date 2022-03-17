This article was produced in partnership with Transitions

Skiing? Fishing? Hiking? It’s not fun—or healthy—to perpetually squint against glaring sunlight. The fix? Get your hands on Transitions® XTRActive® Polarized™ lenses, and your eyes will thank you big time.

The latest generation of Transitions® XTRActive® lenses feature a polarized lens option, which implements best-in-class technology from years of research and development in photochromics and polarization. These lenses are clear (with a slight tint) indoors and automatically darken AND polarize to adapt to changing light conditions outdoors. And, if you’re frequently in bright light (hello, beach season) or are very sensitive to light (take the Transitions® online quiz to help assess your level of light sensitivity), then consider Transitions XTRActive Polarized lenses in your next pair of glasses.

How does bright light impact my vision?

Very bright and intense sunlight outdoors can often lead to eye fatigue and it’s believed that cumulative exposure to this bright sunlight could potentially impact the long-term health of our eyes1. In fact, 38% of US eyeglass wearers say they have spent more time outdoors and 54% of those wearers have experienced issues including headaches, watery eyes, difficulty seeing well in bright sun and eye strain2.

Another issue related to bright outdoor light is reflective glare. Glare not only makes things hard to see but it can distort the true color of objects, especially in humid or polluted environments. (translation: your lakefront lunch by the bonfire won’t be as epic a sight to behold thanks to the sun reflecting off the water.

In a survey conducted on behalf of Transitions Optical, 7 in 10 eyeglass wearers say protecting their eyes is more important than ever before3. We wholeheartedly agree, and think exposure to intense lights and glare can actually keep you from seeing all there is to see in the world around you.

Yeah, I’ve noticed. What can I do?

Thankfully, Transitions XTRActive Polarized lenses can help. This polarized photochromic lens is an industry first, designed for wearers who are frequently exposed to bright light and reflective glare like the kind that comes from water, snow, sand, car windows, and buildings.

When fully activated, Transitions XTRActive Polarized lenses reduce glare, so colors retain their true appearance. The polarization properties of Transitions XTRActive Polarized lenses not only help deliver more vivid colors but they help improve visibility up to 33 percent more than non-polarized sun lenses4.

Transitions XTRActive lenses are a must-have for those who lead an active lifestyle. Because these light intelligent lenses automatically darken to adapt to different lighting situations, they are perfect for when you’re on the go and headed from your desk to the great outdoors – all while delivering comfort and helping defend against intense lights, according to real eyeglasses wearers.

Wearers—from fishermen to dogsledders—will appreciate the sharper vision, vivid colors, and larger view outdoors5 delivered by Transitions XTRActive Polarized lenses, which are available exclusively in gray.

So, what about the lights inside, too?

Even when you go inside – your eyes may be away from the sun, but bright lights don’t disappear. These days, it’s hard to escape them. According to a survey conducted on behalf of Transitions Optical, 60 percent of consumers are spending more time with their digital devices amid the pandemic, and three out of four have experienced issues as a result6.

Luckily, Transitions XTRActive Polarized lenses help filter harmful blue light up to 35 percent when the lenses are clear indoors and 90 percent when they are fully darkened outdoors7. And since the lenses are practically clear and non-polarized when indoors, it doesn’t affect the ability to view a digital screen like a lens that’s always polarized does. What’s more, all Transitions lenses block 100 percent of UVA and UVB rays. In other words, you can rest assured your eyes will feel comfortable and safer from digital devices, harsh office lights, and beaming sun rays when driving or enjoying the great outdoors.

Where can I get my hands on these?

Ready to head into the summer with clear, comfortable vision? As always, talk to your eye care provider about whether Transitions lenses are right for you, and make sure to request genuine Transitions lenses when getting your new pair of glasses.

You can find your nearest eyecare professional here and learn more about the Transitions XTRActive Polarized lenses here. Your best bright-light solution has finally arrived.

Transitions and XTRActive are registered trademarks and Transitions XTRActive Polarized and XTRActive Polarized are trademarks of Transitions Optical, Inc. used under license by Transitions Optical Limited.

1. Yam JC, Kwok AK. Ultraviolet light and ocular diseases. Int Ophthalmol. 2014 Apr;34(2):383-400. Doi: 10.1007/s10792-013-9791-x. Epub 2013 May 31. PMID: 23722672.

2. Transitions Optical, Usage & Attitude Survey, U.S., Q4 2020, Qualtrics, N= 1,003 Eyeglass wearers

3. Transitions Optical, Global Consumer Sentiment and Behavior, Multi-country survey (AR, AU, CO, FR, IT, SG, ZA, UK, US), Q4 2020, People Research, N=6,403/N=700 per country, Eyeglasses wearers agree to say Top2Boxes)

4. EcoOptics Limited – Prof. Nicholas Roberts, Quantitative study evaluating the visual benefits of the polarization properties of lenses, Project 2 WP1 Dec 2020

5. EcoOptics Limited – Prof. Nicholas Roberts, Quantitative study evaluating the visual benefits of the polarization properties of lenses compared to similar non-polarized lenses, 2019/2020

6. Transitions Optical, Global Consumer Sentiment and Behavior, Multi-country survey (AR, AU, CO, FR, IT, SG, ZA, UK, US), Q4 2020, People Research, N=6,403/N=700 per country, Eyeglasses wearers agree to say Top2Boxes)

7. “Based on tests across materials on gray lenses @ 23°C. “Harmful blue light” is calculated between 380nm and 460nm

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!