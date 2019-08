LG 55″ Class 4K (2160P) Ultra HD Smart LED HDR TV GET IT!

LG is one of the best brands on the market and this is one of their best values out there. For a screen this big, it takes up a small amount of space. Within that compact frame, you get pure 4K HDR in all three of the HDMI ports. And as a smart TV, it can connect to your WiFi with ease and connect to any streaming service.

Get It: Save $150 on the LG 55″ Class 4K (2160P) Ultra HD Smart LED HDR TV ($350; was $500) at Walmart