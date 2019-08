Sceptre 50″ Class FHD (1080P) LED TV GET IT!

This Sceptre HD TV comes with 3 HDMI ports that will give you plenty of options to kick back and relax with. It’s a great option for an under-$200 TV that delivers razor-sharp clarity and vivid color!

Get It: Save $170 on the Sceptre 50″ Class FHD (1080P) LED TV ($180; was $350) at Walmart