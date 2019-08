Sceptre 65″ Class 4K Ultra HD (2160P) LED TV GET IT!

A big TV in stunning 4K HDR is always of interest, but Sceptre packs a shockingly low price on a high quality product. And with 4 HDMI ports, you’ll be plenty busy.

Get It: Save $530 on the Sceptre 65″ Class 4K Ultra HD (2160P) LED TV ($370; was $900) at Walmart