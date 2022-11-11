Gear

Best Utilitarian Cargo Pants for Men

Man with grey t-shirt and brown cargo pants and white shoes on a grey background.
3. Duer Live Free Adventure Pants

An updated interpretation of the cargo pant, Duer’s Live Free Adventure Pants are slim like a jogger with close-fitting, zippered slash pockets instead of voluminous saddle bags. They’re made from a cotton blend fabric that’s 10 times stretchier than regular woven cotton, then treated with a DWR finish to shed moisture. Features that make them incredibly comfortable and durable include adjustable jogger cuffs, a triple-stitched inseam, and reinforced belt loops.

[$149; shopduer.com]

