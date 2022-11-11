Best Utilitarian Cargo Pants for Men

4. Kuhl Silencr Kargo Pants Get it

Another entry in the sleek and slim cargo pant evolution, Silencrs uses an advanced polyester ripstop fabric that provides stretch, durability, sun protection, and water resistance. Thoughtful touches include a soft micro chamois inner waistband for added comfort, an articulated design to maximize mobility, and an elastic bottom hem drawstring that’s reflective for extra visibility during nighttime adventures. Eight pockets (with one secret slot inside a cargo pocket) ensure you’ve got room for all the essentials.

[$99; kuhl.com]

