Best Utilitarian Cargo Pants for Men

5. Columbia Silver Ridge Cargo Pants

Columbia’s Silver Ridge pants are lightweight and suitable for nearly every outdoor activity not involving snow. Thanks to nylon ripstop fabric with UPF 50 rating, they’re thin, breathable, but durable for rough adventures in the wild. A partially elastic waist and extra gusseting in the crotch never restrict your stride; mesh pocket bags provide better ventilation and draining; and you get one cargo pocket with a velcro closing, plus another with a zipper for security.

[$60; columbia.com]

