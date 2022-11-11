Best Utilitarian Cargo Pants for Men

6. Roark Campover Cargo Pants Get it

Made with styling that suits both urban and outdoor aesthetics, Campovers Cargo Pants have a looser fit and casual vibe. They still pack plenty of adventure-oriented features like an adjustable webbing belt, roomy cargo pockets, front pockets with magnet closure, zippered back pockets, and an internal smartphone pocket. The fabric is a cotton stretch ripstop that’s soft and durable.

[$89; roark.com]

