Best Utilitarian Cargo Pants for Men

7. Fjällräven Vidda Pro Trousers

These cargo pants are a Nordic take on old WW2 designs. Instead of two regular cargo pockets, you get a side thigh pocket with an inner elastic mesh phone pocket on the right and a stacked, overlapping set of pockets on the front left thigh with a smaller multitool pocket next to them. There are two front slash pockets, but no back pockets. They’re made with the brand’s ultra-durable, water-resistance G1000 fabric, but you can also wax them for even more long-lasting wear.

[$165; fjällräven.com]

