Best Utilitarian Cargo Pants for Men

8. Garphyttan Crafter Trousers Get it

Another Nordic entry, the stretchy cotton Garphyttan Crafter Trousers are chockfull of pockets. On the right side, you get a multitude of big and small pockets for stashing tools and gear. On the left side, there’s a main front thigh pocket for bulkier fare that’s adorned by a smaller snap pocket. Both sides of the thighs have zippered openings for quick cooling and extra layering on the inside of the bottom hems for more wear resistance.

[$139; garphyttan.us]

