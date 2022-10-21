3. NAD M33 Amp Get it

One of the most advanced integrated amplifiers available—offered at half the price of its competitors? Yes, please. The M33 is most notable for its precision-timing, or self-clocking, technology, which delivers extremely low noise and distortion for an incredibly accurate soundstage. Musical details flow smoothly and naturally, and on top of analog it can connect up to six digital inputs.

[$5,000; nadelectronics.com]

