4. Marten Oscar Trio Speakers Get it

For a truly immersive 3-D experience, you want floor-standing speakers that deliver natural, musical, room-filling sound. And among the best are Marten’s offerings. Luckily, with the Oscar Trio the company has created an incredible speaker set worth twice its asking price. Yes, it has very cute (sound-isolating) feet, but we love it for its huge dynamic range and deep bass.

[$11,000/pair; marten.se]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!