5. EAT Jo No. 5 Cartridge Get it

European Audio Team’s Jo No. 5 was made in cahoots with Denmark’s Ortofon, arguably the world’s premier maker of turntable cartridges. The big sell here is that this moving coil (i.e., higher-fidelity) cartridge outperforms competitors that cost almost five times as much. Plus it’s pistachio green and is made with—no kidding—frickin’ lasers.

[$1,300; europeanaudioteam.com]

