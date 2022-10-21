Gear

Best Vinyl Hi-Fi Upgrades to Transform Your Stereo System Overnight

The EAT record cartridge will give your vinyl hi-fi system a cleaner sound.
6
Courtesy Image 3 / 6

5. EAT Jo No. 5 Cartridge

Get it

European Audio Team’s Jo No. 5 was made in cahoots with Denmark’s Ortofon, arguably the world’s premier maker of turntable cartridges. The big sell here is that this moving coil (i.e., higher-fidelity) cartridge outperforms competitors that cost almost five times as much. Plus it’s pistachio green and is made with—no kidding—frickin’ lasers.

[$1,300; europeanaudioteam.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!

Back to top
Christopher Cloos_Tom_Equity Premium Slot_300x490
More from Gear