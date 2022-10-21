Gear

Best Vinyl Hi-Fi Upgrades to Transform Your Stereo System Overnight

6. The Funk Firm Achromat Turntable Mat

Most audiophiles go for cork or felt mats to ground the sound of an album, but the folks at the Funk Firm saw an opportunity to develop a turntable mat that would absorb noise more efficiently. The Achromat is what they came up with, a polymer disc foundation with millions of randomly sized bubbles that absorb energy and nix distortion.

[$100; thefunkfirm.com]

