6. The Funk Firm Achromat Turntable Mat Get it

Most audiophiles go for cork or felt mats to ground the sound of an album, but the folks at the Funk Firm saw an opportunity to develop a turntable mat that would absorb noise more efficiently. The Achromat is what they came up with, a polymer disc foundation with millions of randomly sized bubbles that absorb energy and nix distortion.

[$100; thefunkfirm.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!