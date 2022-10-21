Gear

Best Vinyl Hi-Fi Upgrades to Transform Your Stereo System Overnight

7. AudioQuest Super-Conductive Anti-Static Record Brush

As a record spins, static electricity attracts dust, which gets tangled up in your stylus, producing that crackling noise that’s the bane of any listener. And this is the best anti-static brush to sweep your record with before the needle drops. A grounding gold-plated grip and 1.25 million super-conductive carbon fibers ensure your album is properly vacuumed.

[$20; audioquest.com]

