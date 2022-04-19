1. Most Stylish: Nixon Heat Watch Get It

Sleek and stylish, you won’t feel the need to ditch the Heat after your daily jog. A soft silicone band stays put while you’re moving without feeling too grippy on your skin. The stainless steel frame stands up to scratches and bumps. It has an approachable price and just enough functions to keep you updated on your performance (it’s also great for casual wear): time, date, stopwatch, light mode, and multiple timer presets, including a 60-second “Final Countdown” mode to coax you through your last set.

[$150; nixon.com]

