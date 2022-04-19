2. Music Enabled: Garmin Forerunner 245 Get It

Leave your phone at home without leaving behind your music. One of the more affordable music-enabled Garmin watches, the Forerunner 245 stores up to 500 songs from streaming platforms like Spotify and Amazon. It’ll also measure metrics like VO2 max, recovery time, heart rate, and even stress. While this model doesn’t come with activity profiles for skiing, paddleboarding, and other sports, it’s perfect for running, cycling, swimming, and gym training.

[$350; garmin.com]

