3. Best Basic Watch: Timex Ironman 10-Lap Mid-Size Watch Get It

Sometimes it’s best to keep things simple. This lightweight and low-profile Timex watch takes care of the basics—time, alarms, stopwatch, lap timer, and night illumination—for only a fraction of the price of other watches. It’s water resistant down to 100 meters, so sweat won’t mess with its functions, and you can even swim with it if you want to. The durable resin strap is highly adjustable: It cinches down to fit a wrist circumference of 6 inches and widens up to 7.5 inches.

[$47; rei.com]

