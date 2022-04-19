4. Suunto 9 Baro Get It

Training for a trail ultra race? It’s time to splurge. The Suunto 9 Baro is one of Suunto’s top-tier models. It comes with all the essential features plus loads more, including GPS tracking and navigation, an altimeter, sunset/sunrise times, training functions, and more. Before you set out on a backcountry run, pair it with the Suunto app to record your efforts; the watch can also host partner apps like Strava, MapMyRun, and Fatmap. And don’t worry about running low on battery: You can choose between four battery modes to stretch a charge anywhere from 25 to 170 hours (even while using GPS).

[$499; suunto.com]

